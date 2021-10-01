 Skip to main content
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk mauls Marion Linn-Mar in strong showing 38-15

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Marion Linn-Mar with an all-around effort during this 38-15 victory in Iowa high school football on October 1.

The Rams opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Lions controlled the pace, taking a 15-14 lead into halftime.

The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-15 lead over the Lions.

No points meant no hope for the Lions as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

