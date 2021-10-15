Pella shrugs off deficit to defeat Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-9

Pella donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-9 on Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana authored a promising start, taking advantage of Pella 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Pella opened a massive 21-3 gap over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Dutch and the Clippers were both scoreless.

