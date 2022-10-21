Pella races in front to lap Cedar Rapids CR Washington 47-14

An early dose of momentum thrust Pella to a 47-14 runaway past Cedar Rapids CR Washington at Pella High on October 21 in Iowa football action.
Pella opened with a 23-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the first quarter.
The Dutch's offense steamrolled in front for a 33-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Pella faced off on October 22, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.
