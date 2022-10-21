Pella races in front to lap Cedar Rapids CR Washington 47-14

An early dose of momentum thrust Pella to a 47-14 runaway past Cedar Rapids CR Washington at Pella High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Pella opened with a 23-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the first quarter.

The Dutch's offense steamrolled in front for a 33-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.