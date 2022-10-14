Packwood Pekin imposes its will on Riverside Highland 35-8

Packwood Pekin's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Riverside Highland 35-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
Last season, Riverside Highland and Packwood Pekin squared off with October 15, 2021 at Riverside Highland High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 30, Packwood Pekin squared off with Lisbon in a football game. Click here for a recap
