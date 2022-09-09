 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over and out: Iowa City West punches through Dubuque Hempstead 40-15

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Iowa City West's performance in a 40-15 destruction of Dubuque Hempstead in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The Trojans opened a monstrous 23-7 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans held on with a 17-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City West played in a 39-31 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

