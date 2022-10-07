 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Eagle Grove punches through Belmond-Klemme 60-8

  • 0

Eagle Grove left no doubt on Friday, controlling Belmond-Klemme from start to finish for a 60-8 victory during this Iowa football game.

Last season, Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme faced off on October 8, 2021 at Eagle Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Belmond-Klemme squared off with Manson NW Webster in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News