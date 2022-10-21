 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage overpowers Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in thorough fashion 49-15

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows got no credit and no consideration from Osage, which slammed the door 49-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Green Devils opened a thin 14-12 gap over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the intermission.

Osage darted to a 28-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

