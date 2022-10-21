Osage overpowers Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in thorough fashion 49-15

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows got no credit and no consideration from Osage, which slammed the door 49-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Green Devils opened a thin 14-12 gap over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the intermission.
Osage darted to a 28-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Green Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
