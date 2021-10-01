 Skip to main content
Osage mows down New Hampton 42-12

Osage's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-12 win over New Hampton on October 1 in Iowa football.

The Green Devils drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Chickasaws after the first quarter.

The Green Devils registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Chickasaws.

The Green Devils enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Chickasaws with a 36-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

