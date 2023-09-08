Osage finally found a way to top Dike-New Hartford 15-14 for an Iowa high school football victory at Dike-New Hartford High on Sept. 8.

Dike-New Hartford started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Osage at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Dike-New Hartford had a 14-8 edge on Osage at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Green Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Wolverines 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Recently on Aug. 25, Osage squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.