Osage flies high over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10

Impressive was a ready adjective for Osage's 33-10 throttling of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Osage darted in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13-3 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 13-10 in the third quarter.

The Green Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

