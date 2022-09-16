Osage ekes out victory against Clear Lake 31-28

Osage found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clear Lake 31-28 in Iowa high school football action on September 16.
In recent action on September 2, Clear Lake faced off against Algona and Osage took on Aplington-Parkersburg on September 2 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.