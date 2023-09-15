Osage dismissed New Hampton by a 40-7 count in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Green Devils registered a 26-0 advantage at intermission over the Chickasaws.

Osage charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chickasaws managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Osage and New Hampton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Osage High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.