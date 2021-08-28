 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage collects skin-tight win against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13
0 comments

Osage collects skin-tight win against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Osage broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13 during this Iowa football game.

The Saints rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Green Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Green Devils fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

Osage opened with a 6-0 advantage over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News