Osage blankets Forest City with swarming defensive effort 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Osage followed in snuffing Forest City's offense 42-0 on September 23 in Iowa football action.

The Green Devils' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Osage pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

