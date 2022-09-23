 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage blankets Forest City with swarming defensive effort 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Osage followed in snuffing Forest City's offense 42-0 on September 23 in Iowa football action.

The Green Devils' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Osage pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Osage and Forest City played in a 14-8 game on September 24, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Forest City squared off with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

