Defense dominated as Osage pitched a 45-0 shutout of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Osage a 19-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

The Green Devils fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Osage thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Osage and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

