Off and running: Cedar Rapids CR Washington's quick trick is no treat for Oskaloosa 21-6

Cedar Rapids CR Washington zipped to a quick start to key a 21-6 win over Oskaloosa in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Oskaloosa 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Indians were both scoreless.

