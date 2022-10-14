Off and running: Cedar Rapids CR Washington's quick trick is no treat for Oskaloosa 21-6

Cedar Rapids CR Washington zipped to a quick start to key a 21-6 win over Oskaloosa in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Oskaloosa 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Indians were both scoreless.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Oskaloosa faced off on October 15, 2021 at Oskaloosa High School. For a full recap, click here.
