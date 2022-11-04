Off and running: Carlisle's quick trick is no treat for North Liberty Liberty 56-28

Carlisle stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 56-28 victory over North Liberty in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Carlisle a 21-0 lead over North Liberty Liberty.

The Wildcats opened a mammoth 28-7 gap over the Lightning at halftime.

Carlisle stormed to a 56-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

