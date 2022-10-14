 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nowhere to hide: Pella dominates Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana from start to finish 35-2

  • 0

Pella grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 35-2 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

Last season, Pella and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with October 15, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Pella squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monticello hammers Anamosa 52-24

Monticello dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-24 win over Anamosa for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News