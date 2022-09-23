Northwood-Kensett holds off Buffalo Center North Iowa 28-24

Yes, Northwood-Kensett looked relaxed while edging Buffalo Center North Iowa, but no autographs please after its 28-24 victory on September 23 in Iowa football.
Last season, Buffalo Center North Iowa and Northwood-Kensett squared off with September 24, 2021 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
