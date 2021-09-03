Northwood-Kensett delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Harris-Lake Park 32-29

Northwood-Kensett posted a tight 32-29 win over Harris-Lake Park during this Iowa football game.
The Wolves turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Vikings put the game on ice.
Northwood-Kensett broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-21 lead over Harris-Lake Park.
Harris-Lake Park took a 21-18 lead over Northwood-Kensett heading to the intermission locker room.
The Wolves showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Vikings as the first quarter ended.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.