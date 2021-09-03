Northwood-Kensett delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Harris-Lake Park 32-29

Northwood-Kensett posted a tight 32-29 win over Harris-Lake Park during this Iowa football game.

The Wolves turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Vikings put the game on ice.

Northwood-Kensett broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-21 lead over Harris-Lake Park.

Harris-Lake Park took a 21-18 lead over Northwood-Kensett heading to the intermission locker room.

The Wolves showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Vikings as the first quarter ended.

