Northwood-Kensett baffles Rockford 63-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Northwood-Kensett on Friday as it blanked Rockford 63-0 on October 1 in Iowa football action.
Northwood-Kensett drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over Rockford after the first quarter.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.