Northwood-Kensett baffles Rockford 63-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Northwood-Kensett on Friday as it blanked Rockford 63-0 on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Northwood-Kensett drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over Rockford after the first quarter.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.

