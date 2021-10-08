 Skip to main content
North Liberty Liberty wins tense tussle with Fort Madison 24-16

North Liberty poked just enough holes in Fort Madison's defense to garner a taut 24-16 victory in Iowa high school football on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , North Liberty squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

North Liberty opened with a 21-13 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 24-16 tie.

