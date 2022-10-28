 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Liberty Liberty knocks out victory beat against Webster City 24-14

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but North Liberty still prevailed 24-14 against Webster City at North Liberty High on October 28 in Iowa football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with North Liberty and Webster City settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

North Liberty and Webster City were engaged in a tight affair at 24-14 as the final quarter started.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on October 14, North Liberty squared off with Burlington in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

