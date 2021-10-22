 Skip to main content
North Liberty Liberty flies high over Clinton 45-13

North Liberty earned a convincing 45-13 win over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Lightning's offense darted to a 17-6 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

North Liberty took control in the third quarter with a 31-6 advantage over Clinton.

In recent action on October 8, Clinton faced off against Eldridge North Scott and North Liberty took on Fort Madison on October 8 at Fort Madison High School. Click here for a recap

