 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Liberty Liberty finds its way to knock off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 55-7

  • 0

North Liberty stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 55-7 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over North Liberty at the end of the first quarter.

The Lightning's offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Clippers at the intermission.

North Liberty stormed to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lightning got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on September 2, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Independence and North Liberty took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 2 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News