North Liberty Liberty finds its way to knock off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 55-7

North Liberty stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 55-7 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over North Liberty at the end of the first quarter.

The Lightning's offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Clippers at the intermission.

North Liberty stormed to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lightning got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

