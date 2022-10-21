North Liberty Liberty finds its footing in sprinting past Clinton 42-7

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as North Liberty turned out the lights on Clinton 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

North Liberty drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Lightning registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the River Kings.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Lightning's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.