North Liberty Liberty finds its footing in sprinting past Clinton 42-7

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as North Liberty turned out the lights on Clinton 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

North Liberty drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Lightning registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the River Kings.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Lightning's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

The last time North Liberty and Clinton played in a 45-13 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 7, North Liberty faced off against Fort Madison and Clinton took on Eldridge North Scott on October 7 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

