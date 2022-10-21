North Liberty Liberty finds its footing in sprinting past Clinton 42-7

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as North Liberty turned out the lights on Clinton 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
North Liberty drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
The Lightning registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the River Kings.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Lightning's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
The last time North Liberty and Clinton played in a 45-13 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on October 7, North Liberty faced off against Fort Madison and Clinton took on Eldridge North Scott on October 7 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.