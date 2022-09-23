North Liberty Liberty dodges a bullet in win over Eldridge North Scott 20-16

The cardiac kids of North Liberty unleashed every advantage to outlast Eldridge North Scott 20-16 in Iowa high school football on September 23.

Eldridge North Scott started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over North Liberty at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 9-0 advantage over the Lightning at the half.

Eldridge North Scott had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of North Liberty 9-6.

The Lancers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Lightning won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.

