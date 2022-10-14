North Liberty Liberty casts spell on Burlington 29-28

A sigh of relief filled the air in North Liberty Liberty's locker room after a trying 29-28 test with Burlington during this Iowa football game.

The start wasn't the problem for Burlington, as it began with a 14-7 edge over North Liberty through the end of the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with North Liberty and Burlington locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lightning avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

