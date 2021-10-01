No scoring allowed; North Liberty Liberty pushes past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 56-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in North Liberty Liberty's 56-0 beating of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.
North Liberty stormed in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
North Liberty Liberty's offense roared to a 42-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
