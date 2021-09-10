No scoring allowed; Mason City pushes past Charles City 35-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mason City followed in overpowering Charles City 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Mason City squared up on Fort Dodge in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Mohawks' rule showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 15-0.
Mason City jumped in front of Charles City 15-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.