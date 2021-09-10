No scoring allowed; Mason City pushes past Charles City 35-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mason City followed in overpowering Charles City 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The Mohawks' rule showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 15-0.

Mason City jumped in front of Charles City 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

