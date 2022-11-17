 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No scoring allowed: Grundy Center pushes past Britt West Hancock 27-0

Grundy Center's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Britt West Hancock 27-0 on November 17 in Iowa football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Grundy Center and Britt West Hancock were both scoreless.

The Spartans fought to a 17-0 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

Grundy Center stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Grundy Center squared off with November 18, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. Click here for a recap

