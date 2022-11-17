Grundy Center's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Britt West Hancock 27-0 on November 17 in Iowa football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Grundy Center and Britt West Hancock were both scoreless.

The Spartans fought to a 17-0 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

Grundy Center stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.