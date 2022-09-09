 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No scoring allowed: Greene North Butler pushes past Sheffield West Fork 20-0

Greene North Butler's defense was a brick wall that stopped Sheffield West Fork cold, resulting in a 20-0 victory in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Greene North Butler opened with an 8-0 advantage over Sheffield West Fork through the first quarter.

The Bearcats' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Warhawks at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bearcats' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

The last time Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork played in a 51-7 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

