No quit here; West Branch fights back to beat Durant 28-14

Durant cut in front fast, but West Branch bounced aside that challenge and collected a 28-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Durant authored a promising start, taking advantage of West Branch 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

West Branch's offense stomped on to a 28-8 lead over Durant at the intermission.

The Bears' leverage showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.

