No quit here; Epworth Western Dubuque fights back to beat North Liberty Liberty 21-10

Epworth Western Dubuque fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 21-10 win over North Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on August 27 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 14-10 at first quarter.
Epworth Western Dubuque opened a small 14-10 gap over North Liberty at halftime.
North Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the end of the first quarter.
