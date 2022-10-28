No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in victory over Central DeWitt 23-9

It didn't look good early, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 23-9 decision over Central DeWitt on Friday on October 28 in Iowa football.

Central DeWitt showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Sabers at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped to a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 2-0 points differential.

