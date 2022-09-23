No quarter given: West Branch puts down Mediapolis 35-13

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as West Branch turned out the lights on Mediapolis 35-13 on September 23 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 14-7 lead over Mediapolis.

The Bears opened a small 21-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

West Branch thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Bears 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

