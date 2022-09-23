No quarter given: West Branch puts down Mediapolis 35-13

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as West Branch turned out the lights on Mediapolis 35-13 on September 23 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave West Branch a 14-7 lead over Mediapolis.
The Bears opened a small 21-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
West Branch thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs outpointed the Bears 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, West Branch and Mediapolis faced off on September 24, 2021 at Mediapolis High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 9 , West Branch squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.