No quarter given: Northwood-Kensett puts down Algona Bishop Garrigan 53-14

Northwood-Kensett's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Algona Bishop Garrigan 53-14 on October 15 in Iowa football action.
Northwood-Kensett opened with a 39-8 advantage over Algona Bishop Garrigan through the first quarter.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
