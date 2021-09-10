 Skip to main content
No quarter given: Bettendorf puts down Muscatine 27-6
No quarter given: Bettendorf puts down Muscatine 27-6

Bettendorf rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 27-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

Bettendorf's force showed as it carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bettendorf's offense breathed fire to a 20-0 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Muscatine squared up on Marion Linn-Mar in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

