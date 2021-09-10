No quarter given: Bettendorf puts down Muscatine 27-6

Bettendorf rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 27-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
Bettendorf's force showed as it carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bettendorf's offense breathed fire to a 20-0 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Muscatine squared up on Marion Linn-Mar in a football game . Click here for a recap
