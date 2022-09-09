 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter given: Algona puts down Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34-7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had no answers as Algona compiled a 34-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Algona charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Algona and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with September 10, 2021 at Algona High School last season. Click here for a recap

