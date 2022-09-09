No quarter given: Algona puts down Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34-7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had no answers as Algona compiled a 34-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Algona charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

