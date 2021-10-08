No pain, no gain; Van Horne Benton overcomes Davenport Assumption 23-3

Van Horne Benton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport Assumption 23-3 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Van Horne Benton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Davenport Assumption took on Central DeWitt on September 23 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
Van Horne Benton's offense jumped to a 14-3 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.
