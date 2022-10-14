 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain: Iowa City Regina overcomes Durant 26-12

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Iowa City Regina will take its 26-12 victory over Durant on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 6-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 12-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant faced off on October 15, 2021 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Durant faced off against West Branch and Iowa City Regina took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on September 30 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

