No pain, no gain: Iowa City Regina overcomes Durant 26-12

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Iowa City Regina will take its 26-12 victory over Durant on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 6-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 12-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

