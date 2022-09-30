No pain, no gain: Davenport West overcomes Dubuque Senior 28-10

Playing with a winning hand, Davenport West trumped Dubuque Senior 28-10 on September 30 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 15-7 lead over Dubuque Senior.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Davenport West and Dubuque Senior were both scoreless.

The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 13-3 in the last stanza.

