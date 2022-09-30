 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain: Davenport West overcomes Dubuque Senior 28-10

Playing with a winning hand, Davenport West trumped Dubuque Senior 28-10 on September 30 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 15-7 lead over Dubuque Senior.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Davenport West and Dubuque Senior were both scoreless.

The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 13-3 in the last stanza.

The last time Dubuque Senior and Davenport West played in a 45-7 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Davenport West squared off with Davenport Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

