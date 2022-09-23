 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No mercy: Iowa City shuts down Iowa City West in defensive masterpiece 49-0

A suffocating defense helped Iowa City handle Iowa City West 49-0 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Iowa City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Little Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Iowa City and Iowa City West squared off with September 24, 2021 at Iowa City High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 9, Iowa City West faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City took on Ames on September 9 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.

