No mercy: Iowa City shuts down Iowa City West in defensive masterpiece 49-0

A suffocating defense helped Iowa City handle Iowa City West 49-0 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Iowa City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Little Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

