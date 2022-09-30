No mercy: Cedar Rapids Xavier shuts down Pella in defensive masterpiece 47-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Pella as it was blanked 47-0 by Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 14-0 lead over Pella.
The Saints fought to a 26-0 intermission margin at the Dutch's expense.
Cedar Rapids Xavier roared to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Pella squared off with October 1, 2021 at Pella High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
