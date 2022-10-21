Newton tames Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's offense 27-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Newton stopped Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana to the tune of a 27-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on October 21.
The first quarter gave Newton a 21-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Newton faced off on October 22, 2021 at Newton High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Newton took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on October 7 at Newton High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.