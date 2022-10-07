New London paints near-perfect picture in win over Lone Tree 58-21

New London built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 58-21 win over Lone Tree in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, New London and Lone Tree squared off with October 8, 2021 at Lone Tree High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
