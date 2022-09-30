 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Hampton takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Osage 21-8

  • 0

Osage fell behind, but not far enough as far as New Hampton was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 21-8 verdict in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

New Hampton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Osage as the first quarter ended.

The Green Devils kept a 14-8 intermission margin at the Chickasaws' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Green Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Osage and New Hampton faced off on October 1, 2021 at New Hampton High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 16, Osage faced off against Clear Lake and New Hampton took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on September 16 at New Hampton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News