New Hampton takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Osage 21-8

Osage fell behind, but not far enough as far as New Hampton was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 21-8 verdict in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

New Hampton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Osage as the first quarter ended.

The Green Devils kept a 14-8 intermission margin at the Chickasaws' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Green Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

