New Hampton survives taut tilt with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42-35

New Hampton posted a tight 42-35 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Iowa high school football action on September 17.

The Cardinals showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over the Chickasaws as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Chickasaws broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Cardinals.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 42-35 fourth-quarter tie.

