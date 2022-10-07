 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Hampton overcomes Forest City 28-18

New Hampton had its hands full but finally brushed off Forest City 28-18 at New Hampton High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Indians took an 18-14 lead over the Chickasaws heading to the halftime locker room.

New Hampton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-18 lead over Forest City.

The Chickasaws' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

