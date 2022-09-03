New Hampton controls the action and Charles City 36-7

New Hampton stomped on Charles City 36-7 on September 2 in Iowa football.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Chickasaws registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Comets.
New Hampton stormed to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Chickasaws' advantage was wide enough to weather the Comets' 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
The last time Charles City and New Hampton played in a 14-8 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
